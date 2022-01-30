Short Interest in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Rises By 101.6%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,300 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the December 31st total of 335,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 26.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 69.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the period. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FPH stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $827.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.40. Five Point has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

