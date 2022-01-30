Short Interest in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Declines By 40.0%

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GGAAU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. 115,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,599. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.10.

