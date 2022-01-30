Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Decreases By 41.2%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,629. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.387 dividend. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.