Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Drops By 34.2%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Greenland Technologies stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.81. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.