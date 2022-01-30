Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Expands By 100.0%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GCAAF. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.