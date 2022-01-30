Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Declines By 40.0%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Gulf Resources news, CEO Xiaobin Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $142,500. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Gulf Resources worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

GURE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a P/E ratio of 87.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

