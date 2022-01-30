Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Declines By 39.2%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on HEINY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €91.00 ($103.41) to €94.00 ($106.82) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $53.69. 175,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,941. Heineken has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

