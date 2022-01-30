Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Expands By 79.8%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the December 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTHIY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.26. The stock had a trading volume of 94,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.28. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $82.24 and a twelve month high of $130.23.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.47 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.