Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Grows By 105.8%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,900 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the December 31st total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $65.34.

IAFNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

