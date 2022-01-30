Short Interest in IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) Rises By 108.8%

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the December 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of IN8bio stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15. IN8bio has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

