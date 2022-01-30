Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Grows By 102.1%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the December 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, raised their target price on InPlay Oil from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $203.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.22.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.88 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

