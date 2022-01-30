Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Declines By 42.9%

International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of International Media Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175. International Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000.

