Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Declines By 39.2%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,200,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter.

PKW stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.26. The stock had a trading volume of 175,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,111. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.72. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

