Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Decreases By 40.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

PSCH traded up $3.33 on Friday, hitting $152.57. 23,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,242. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.53.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

