Short Interest in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Declines By 40.0%

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IACC remained flat at $$9.65 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,797. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IACC. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,658,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,750,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,866,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About ION Acquisition Corp 3

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

