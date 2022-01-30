Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Increases By 108.4%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 108.4% from the December 31st total of 714,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of ITOS opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $966,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,446 shares of company stock worth $18,100,151. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

