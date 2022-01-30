Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Declines By 44.5%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the December 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBAXY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of JBAXY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.91. 100,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,427. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

