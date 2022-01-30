Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Drops By 41.6%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the December 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.18. 67,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,514. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

