Short Interest in Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Expands By 75.4%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the December 31st total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $$11.50 during midday trading on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

