Short Interest in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Grows By 105.3%

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of INKA stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INKA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 209,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

