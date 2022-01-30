Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Drops By 43.5%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KNYJY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 41,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNYJY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

