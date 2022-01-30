Short Interest in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Grows By 81.6%

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAC remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,067. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAC. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 7.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.