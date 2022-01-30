Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Increases By 123.8%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MSD opened at $8.69 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,767,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,896 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 34,939 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

