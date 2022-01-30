Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Expands By 76.9%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 123.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 740.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIF traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $28.40.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

