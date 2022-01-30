Short Interest in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Drops By 37.5%

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

Shares of NEN stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.