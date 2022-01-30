Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Drops By 41.7%

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE NSTC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,266. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,934,000. 47.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

