Short Interest in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Increases By 110.3%

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.52. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other Norwood Financial news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $158,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $224,821. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 11.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

