Short Interest in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV) Grows By 77.8%

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 3.59% of Nova Vision Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova Vision Acquisition alerts:

NOVV stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562. Nova Vision Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.

Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nova Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.