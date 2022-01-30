Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declines By 38.0%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 24,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

NVG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,983. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.