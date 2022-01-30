Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Increases By 112.8%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

