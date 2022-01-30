Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Rises By 104.2%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DQJCY opened at $13.24 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

