Short Interest in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Decreases By 36.8%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPIH traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.75. 2,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,240. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.83 and a beta of 0.32. Perma-Pipe International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

