Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Expands By 80.8%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PNI stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $12.19.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
