Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Expands By 106.0%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.84.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

