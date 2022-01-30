Short Interest in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Decreases By 44.4%

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FRWAU stock remained flat at $$9.87 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $109,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 11.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

