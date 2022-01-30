Short Interest in Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Drops By 34.7%

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,800 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the December 31st total of 551,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren S. Cline purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYXS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of PYXS opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81). On average, analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -5.29 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

