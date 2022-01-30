Short Interest in Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Grows By 88.7%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QTRHF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,057. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.43. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

QTRHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lifted their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC cut their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

