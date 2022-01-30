Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Rises By 84.9%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the December 31st total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.64. 151,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.16. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $9.50.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,473,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

