Short Interest in Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Drops By 44.0%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SLGD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

