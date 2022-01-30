Short Interest in Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Drops By 44.0%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SLGD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

