Short Interest in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Decreases By 40.9%

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $16,277,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $6,494,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $16,484,000.

SHQAU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

