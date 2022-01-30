Short Interest in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Drops By 34.2%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 165,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SBOW stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $368.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.35.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.62. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.