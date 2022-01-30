Short Interest in SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Increases By 110.1%

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Danske raised shares of SimCorp A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS SICRF opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.00. SimCorp A/S has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $136.00.

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated system, which provides multi-asset class support across the investment value chain; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

