Short Interest in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Decreases By 40.3%

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,200 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 502,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SOVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $89,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOVO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. 167,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

