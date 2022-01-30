Short Interest in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declines By 34.8%

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 4,407.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 492,234 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. StoneCastle Financial has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.67.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from StoneCastle Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.