Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Declines By 42.6%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on SWMAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. The company had revenue of $552.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

