Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Declines By 37.2%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,100 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ TANH remained flat at $$0.29 during trading hours on Friday. 491,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,326. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Tantech by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the third quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tantech by 84.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 266,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

