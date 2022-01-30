Short Interest in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Declines By 39.3%

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 16,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

TRP traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. 1,580,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.6986 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.26%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

