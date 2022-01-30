Short Interest in Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Expands By 107.2%

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLSYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telstra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Telstra stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Telstra has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

