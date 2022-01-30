Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Grows By 75.6%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLEF opened at $93.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54. Thales has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $108.50.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

