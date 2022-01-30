Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Decreases By 42.3%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GGZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. 16,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,944. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 163,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 54.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

